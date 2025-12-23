Haryana Gears Up for Amit Shah's Eventful Panchkula Visit on December 24

In preparation for the forthcoming visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to Panchkula on December 24, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a review meeting on various events aligned with the occasion. The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for the high-profile visit.

A highlight of Shah's visit will be his participation in the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' program on Veer Bal Diwas, celebrating the lives and sacrifices of Veer Sahibzadas, with an accompanying exhibition, sand art show, coffee table book launch, and vision document release. Amit Shah has emphasized the inspirational legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzadas in his social media communications.

Notably, Shah will also inaugurate a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park in MDC Sector-1, alongside visiting an exhibition memorializing Vajpayee's life and inaugurating a blood donation campaign. His packed schedule precedes the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and includes attending and addressing newly recruited police personnel at their passing out parade.

