SEBI Extends Deadline for Digital Accessibility Compliance
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for regulated entities to submit compliance and action reports under the digital accessibility framework. This move aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, ensuring inclusive access to financial services for investors with disabilities.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a one-month extension for regulated entities to submit compliance and action taken reports under the mandatory digital accessibility framework. This deadline extension is in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
In July, SEBI issued a circular mandating accessibility of digital platforms for persons with disabilities to promote inclusivity in financial services. Consequently, requests for additional compliance time led SEBI to grant multiple extensions.
The new deadlines offer more time for appointing certified accessibility auditors, conducting accessibility audits, and remediating audit findings. This move follows a Supreme Court verdict acknowledging digital access as a fundamental right under the right to life and liberty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
