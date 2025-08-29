Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced the creation of a consensus draft aimed at safeguarding state revenue amidst discussions on the Centre's proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation.

During a meeting in Delhi, finance ministers from eight opposition-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu, debated the issue, with Stalin emphasizing the necessity of maintaining state revenues that fund essential welfare and infrastructure programs.

The draft, which incorporates feedback from various states, will be presented to the GST Council in hopes of securing comprehensive support for a revenue-protective and equitable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)