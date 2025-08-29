Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has developed a consensus draft to protect state revenue as the GST rate rationalisation proposal is deliberated. Finance Ministers from eight opposition-ruled states discuss the issue, stressing the importance of fair implementation that benefits both state finances and the public.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced the creation of a consensus draft aimed at safeguarding state revenue amidst discussions on the Centre's proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation.

During a meeting in Delhi, finance ministers from eight opposition-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu, debated the issue, with Stalin emphasizing the necessity of maintaining state revenues that fund essential welfare and infrastructure programs.

The draft, which incorporates feedback from various states, will be presented to the GST Council in hopes of securing comprehensive support for a revenue-protective and equitable resolution.

