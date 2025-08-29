Indian Railways to Honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

In a significant move to honor the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Indian Railways is set to commemorate his 350th Martyrdom day with a series of initiatives. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the revered Sikh Guru's teachings and sacrifices during a high-level meeting at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, on Friday.

The Ministry of Railways announced plans to display Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shlokas prominently at railway stations and on trains across the country. Special commemorative trains will be operated from various locations throughout the Shatabdi period, while Punjabi signboards are to be installed at all railway stations in Haryana, Patna, and Hazur Sahib.

Further discussions focused on enhancing cleanliness and hygiene on trains, such as the Sachkhand Express, and offering Langar, or community meals, on board. Additionally, proposals for a special train connecting the Five Takhts for a three-month period and renaming the Delhi Railway Station to Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station were also considered. The meeting, a first of its kind at Rail Bhawan, saw active participation from major Sikh organizations, ensuring their suggestions would be given due consideration to make the commemorations a success, as assured by Chairman of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar.

