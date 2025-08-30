Farmers' Fury: Urea Shortage Sparks Protests in Odisha

Amid growing discontent among farmers due to a perceived fertiliser shortage, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, has called on the central government for urgent intervention. Patnaik demands an immediate increase in urea supply for the ongoing kharif season, crucial for the state's agriculture-dependent economy.

With protests erupting in southern districts such as Malkangiri, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur, farmers have taken to the streets, blocking National Highway-326 to voice their grievances. The unrest underscores the critical nature of fertiliser availability, vital for crop growth and supporting over 70% of Odisha's population relying on agriculture.

Despite claims of sufficient stock, Patnaik alleges mismanagement and corruption in fertiliser distribution, exacerbated by delays in operationalising the Talcher plant. Officials are urged to crack down on black marketing, as the crisis threatens to disrupt farm activities severely.