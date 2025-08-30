Left Menu

Farmers' Fury: Urea Shortage Sparks Protests in Odisha

Farmers in Odisha protest against the alleged scarcity and black marketing of fertiliser, particularly urea, during the kharif season. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik urges the central government to ensure an adequate supply, highlighting agriculture's importance to the state's economy and livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:46 IST
Farmers' Fury: Urea Shortage Sparks Protests in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing discontent among farmers due to a perceived fertiliser shortage, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, has called on the central government for urgent intervention. Patnaik demands an immediate increase in urea supply for the ongoing kharif season, crucial for the state's agriculture-dependent economy.

With protests erupting in southern districts such as Malkangiri, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur, farmers have taken to the streets, blocking National Highway-326 to voice their grievances. The unrest underscores the critical nature of fertiliser availability, vital for crop growth and supporting over 70% of Odisha's population relying on agriculture.

Despite claims of sufficient stock, Patnaik alleges mismanagement and corruption in fertiliser distribution, exacerbated by delays in operationalising the Talcher plant. Officials are urged to crack down on black marketing, as the crisis threatens to disrupt farm activities severely.

TRENDING

1
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
3
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global
4
Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape

Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Lands...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025