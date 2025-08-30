Luminous Power Enters Portable Power Station Market with EDGE GO 1500
Luminous Power Technologies launches EDGE GO 1500, a portable power station that features a unique integrated music system. Targeting diverse use cases from remote workstations to camping, the product supports over 90 devices and offers rapid charging. It represents Luminous' foray into a new market segment.
Luminous Power Technologies is venturing into the portable power station market, introducing a new dimension to energy solutions for Indian consumers.
Under the French company Schneider Electric, Luminous has unveiled EDGE GO 1500, a novel portable power station fused with a music system, targeting remote-work and outdoor activities.
With a power output of 1200 W and rapid recharging capabilities, the EDGE GO 1500 aims to meet the energy and lifestyle needs of entrepreneurs, creators, and off-grid living enthusiasts, signifying a strategic expansion for the company.
