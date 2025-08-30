Drones: The Future of Modern Warfare Strategy, Says Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of drones in contemporary warfare, citing their significant role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At Raphe mPhibr's new facility opening, Singh highlighted India's progress in domestic drone technology, boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat by reducing reliance on imports.
The incorporation of drones into military strategy is critical, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking at the inauguration of a new defence and engine-testing facility in Noida, Singh highlighted the importance of drones in modern warfare, referencing their extensive use in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Singh pointed out the shift from traditional combat aircraft perceptions to modern drone technology, which has become a vital component in areas inaccessible to larger equipment. He noted that countries investing in drone technology have gained a strategic advantage, urging the necessity of India's continued advancement in this field.
At the event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh praised the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India's progress in domestic drone development. He commended Indian entrepreneurs for their significant contributions, emphasizing the reduced dependence on imports as a matter of national pride.
