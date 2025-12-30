Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Claims Heighten Russia-Ukraine Conflict Debate
The Kremlin alleges a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in Novgorod. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy dismisses these accusations, calling them lies to justify aggression. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov claims this action aims to collapse negotiations, and asserts that media is supporting Ukraine's denial. Russia's response remains undisclosed.
The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region, prompting a tougher Russian stance in ongoing peace deal discussions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed these claims as unfounded, suggesting that Russia is using them as pretext for further military actions and to prolong the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also criticized Western media's perceived support of Ukraine's denial, labeling the accusations of a non-event as 'insane.' He indicated that Russia's strategic military response is forthcoming.
