The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region, prompting a tougher Russian stance in ongoing peace deal discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed these claims as unfounded, suggesting that Russia is using them as pretext for further military actions and to prolong the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also criticized Western media's perceived support of Ukraine's denial, labeling the accusations of a non-event as 'insane.' He indicated that Russia's strategic military response is forthcoming.