Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

A Russian drone assault overnight has left four power facilities near Odesa damaged, resulting in over 29,000 residents facing power outages on Sunday morning, according to the region's governor and power company DTEK.

Particularly affected is the port city of Chornomorsk, where residential and administrative buildings have also suffered damage. Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper reported that critical infrastructure in the area is currently operating on generators, and one person has been injured due to the attack.

The recent escalation in Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure comes as Kyiv also targets Russian oil facilities. Following the attack, Ukraine's largest power producer DTEK is ready to commence repair work once clearance is given by military and rescue teams. Meanwhile, a recent widespread attack left 25 people dead in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)