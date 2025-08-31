Left Menu

Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants

Gujarat's Rann of Kutch is becoming a hub for clean energy ventures, driven by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's investments. Adani's Khavda project is underway, promising 30 GW of power, while Ambani's plans suggest significant solar advancements. Both aim to contribute to India's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:31 IST
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the barren expanse of Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, near the Pakistan border, an energy revolution is underway. Tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are spearheading monumental green energy projects, lured by Kutch's high solar radiation and strategic location near well-developed grid infrastructure.

The Adani Group leads with the Khavda renewable energy park, the world's largest green energy initiative, aiming for 30 GW of output from vast solar and wind resources. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' Ambani is planning a solar project spanning 5,50,000 acres, set to become a cornerstone of India's renewable energy landscape.

These projects support India's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. They promise economic growth through job creation and local development, reaffirming the region's critical role in the country's sustainable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025