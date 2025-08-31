Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants

In the barren expanse of Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, near the Pakistan border, an energy revolution is underway. Tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are spearheading monumental green energy projects, lured by Kutch's high solar radiation and strategic location near well-developed grid infrastructure.

The Adani Group leads with the Khavda renewable energy park, the world's largest green energy initiative, aiming for 30 GW of output from vast solar and wind resources. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' Ambani is planning a solar project spanning 5,50,000 acres, set to become a cornerstone of India's renewable energy landscape.

These projects support India's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. They promise economic growth through job creation and local development, reaffirming the region's critical role in the country's sustainable energy future.

