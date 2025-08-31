Modi and Xi's Diplomatic Dance: India-China Relations in Focus

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping convened to deliberate on expanding trade and investment ties against the backdrop of US-imposed tariffs. This crucial dialogue underscored mutual respect and strategic autonomy between India and China, as both nations sought to position themselves independently of Western pressures.

The meeting, held during Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marked a significant moment as India navigates the ramifications of hefty tariffs levied by Washington. Both leaders highlighted their commitment to reducing India's trade deficit with China and discussed cooperation on regional and global issues, including terrorism and fair trade practices.

As unresolved border issues linger, Modi and Xi agreed on the importance of not allowing these disputes to define their nations' overall relationship. By focusing on partnership rather than rivalry, India and China aim to establish stable and enduring bilateral ties, further underscored by resuming direct flights and lifting export curbs. However, challenges such as trade imbalances and geopolitical tensions continue to pose potential obstacles in this complex and evolving relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)