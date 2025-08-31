SCCL Aims for Accident-Free Mines with Enhanced Safety Measures

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is prioritizing mine safety, with Chairman N Balram announcing stringent measures to prevent accidents.

Addressing participants at the 49th Safety Tripartite Review Meeting, Balram highlighted the need for discipline in following safety protocols, emphasizing that worker safety is paramount and must never be compromised.

Suggestions from trade unions, including enhanced safety gear and medical facilities, are being taken seriously as the company works towards creating an accident-free environment for all employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)