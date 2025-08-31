SCCL Aims for Accident-Free Mines with Enhanced Safety Measures
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is committed to implementing stringent safety measures to prevent accidents in its mines. Chairman N Balram emphasized the importance of safety and worker responsibility during a safety meeting. Trade union suggestions are being considered to improve conditions and ensure worker safety.
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is prioritizing mine safety, with Chairman N Balram announcing stringent measures to prevent accidents.
Addressing participants at the 49th Safety Tripartite Review Meeting, Balram highlighted the need for discipline in following safety protocols, emphasizing that worker safety is paramount and must never be compromised.
Suggestions from trade unions, including enhanced safety gear and medical facilities, are being taken seriously as the company works towards creating an accident-free environment for all employees.
