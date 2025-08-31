Left Menu

SCCL Aims for Accident-Free Mines with Enhanced Safety Measures

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is committed to implementing stringent safety measures to prevent accidents in its mines. Chairman N Balram emphasized the importance of safety and worker responsibility during a safety meeting. Trade union suggestions are being considered to improve conditions and ensure worker safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:06 IST
SCCL Aims for Accident-Free Mines with Enhanced Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is prioritizing mine safety, with Chairman N Balram announcing stringent measures to prevent accidents.

Addressing participants at the 49th Safety Tripartite Review Meeting, Balram highlighted the need for discipline in following safety protocols, emphasizing that worker safety is paramount and must never be compromised.

Suggestions from trade unions, including enhanced safety gear and medical facilities, are being taken seriously as the company works towards creating an accident-free environment for all employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

