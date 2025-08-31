Left Menu

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

A landslide in Uttarakhand's Dhauliganga Power Project trapped eleven NHPC employees inside a power house as both normal and emergency tunnels were blocked. Initially, 19 were trapped, with eight rescued later. The administration is working to remove debris and power generation remains unaffected.

Pithoragarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:13 IST
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project
  • India

A massive landslide has occurred in Uttarakhand's Dhauliganga Power Project, leaving eleven employees of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) trapped inside a power house. The incident blocked both the normal and emergency tunnels, hampering access to the 280 MW power project.

Initially, 19 people found themselves trapped, but local administration efforts led to the rescue of eight individuals, as confirmed by officials. The debris removal process has been initiated with JCB machines deployed, despite continuous debris falling due to heavy rains.

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, the situation is currently under control. Meanwhile, power generation operations from the project continue unaffected, ensuring there is no disruption in electricity supply, reported Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

