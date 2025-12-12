Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Labourers in Arunachal: Rescue Underway

A devastating accident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district as a mini-truck carrying 22 people from Assam plunged into a deep gorge. Six bodies were retrieved on Friday, with 18 identified at the scene.

The challenging recovery operation was initiated by the NDRF and Army at dawn, according to Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi. The operation, facing difficult terrain and unfriendly weather, will continue for three more missing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed condolences and praised responders' efforts. The private contractor responsible for transporting the laborers is under police questioning. A survivor of the December 8 incident alerted authorities, initiating the rescue efforts.