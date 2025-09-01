Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted Amidst Weather Chaos: Authorities Under Scrutiny

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been on hold for the seventh day as adverse weather conditions and safety concerns stress the region. Katra's base camp remains mostly deserted, with only a handful of devotees anticipating the Yatra's resumption amid slight weather improvements. Officials assure vigilant monitoring and conditional movement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Jammu, undertaking an aerial survey of flooded areas followed by a strategic meeting at Raj Bhawan. The yatra was initially halted on August 27 due to landslides and heavy rains. In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated a high-level investigation.

The investigative committee, helmed by Shaleen Kabra, comprises the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu. Tasked with scrutinizing the landslide causes, the group must report within two weeks, spotlighting rescue measures and proposing measures to avert future incidents.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) voiced sorrow over the loss of pilgrims' lives. It refuted media claims of negligence regarding the yatra's safety, stressing its commitment to safeguarding pilgrims amid adverse conditions, and debunking misleading narratives in media circles.

