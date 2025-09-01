Left Menu

Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted Amidst Weather Chaos: Authorities Under Scrutiny

The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been stalled for seven days due to severe weather conditions. Authorities are carefully evaluating the situation as Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts a survey of flood-impacted areas. A high-level investigation is probing the factors behind recent landslides that disrupted the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:32 IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted Amidst Weather Chaos: Authorities Under Scrutiny
Visual of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi temple (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been on hold for the seventh day as adverse weather conditions and safety concerns stress the region. Katra's base camp remains mostly deserted, with only a handful of devotees anticipating the Yatra's resumption amid slight weather improvements. Officials assure vigilant monitoring and conditional movement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Jammu, undertaking an aerial survey of flooded areas followed by a strategic meeting at Raj Bhawan. The yatra was initially halted on August 27 due to landslides and heavy rains. In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated a high-level investigation.

The investigative committee, helmed by Shaleen Kabra, comprises the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu. Tasked with scrutinizing the landslide causes, the group must report within two weeks, spotlighting rescue measures and proposing measures to avert future incidents.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) voiced sorrow over the loss of pilgrims' lives. It refuted media claims of negligence regarding the yatra's safety, stressing its commitment to safeguarding pilgrims amid adverse conditions, and debunking misleading narratives in media circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

 India
2
OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

 Global
3
Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

 Global
4
Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025