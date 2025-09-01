Tamil Nadu's Uneven Rainfall: Coastal and Northern Districts Drenched

Tamil Nadu experienced significant but irregular rainfall between August 31 and September 1, 2025, with heavy showers predominantly affecting coastal and northern districts. The showers particularly drenched north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Salem district, providing much-needed relief from the prevailing humidity in Chennai and its vicinity.

According to data from India Meteorological Department observatories, Puducherry registered the highest rainfall at 54 mm, followed by Nungambakkam in Chennai with 29.2 mm, and Salem with 22 mm. While Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded a sparse 2.1 mm, Cuddalore received a negligible 0.1 mm. Conversely, Valparai in Coimbatore reported 0.6 mm until late afternoon, and Tiruchirappalli's airport recorded only minimal traces.

The Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) revealed pronounced local variations, with Chennai's AWS capturing 31 mm, whereas nearby regions like VIT Chennai (Chengalpattu) reported 15.5 mm, and New Chennai Township 13.5 mm. Hosur in Krishnagiri saw 5 mm, Jaya Engineering College and Tiruttani in Tiruvallur reported between 5 mm and 2.5 mm, while Mahabalipuram documented a modest 2.5 mm.

(With inputs from agencies.)