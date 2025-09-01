Tragedy Strikes in Rudraprayag: Fatal Landslide Claims Lives
A devastating landslide struck a four-wheeler in Munkatiya, Rudraprayag, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident highlights the region’s vulnerability as it faces severe weather alerts. The local administration and rescue teams are actively assisting affected families and monitoring potential threats in the area.
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident unfolded on a quiet Monday morning in Munkatiya, Rudraprayag, when a hillside's landslide struck a passing four-wheeler. According to authorities, 11 individuals were en route around 7:34 AM when the vehicle was struck by debris, causing a tragic crash.
The impact claimed the lives of Rita, 30, and Chandra Singh, 68, both from Barkot, Uttarkashi, who died immediately. Injured passengers, including Naveen Singh Rawat, 35, Pratibha, 25, and Mamta, 35, received initial treatment at a local health center, then transferred to a more advanced medical facility for further care.
Other victims, including Mohit Chauhan, Rajeshwari, and the driver Pankaj, also received urgent medical attention. Officials confirmed the driver, Pankaj, is a 24-year-old from Chamoli district. As concerns rise, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscores the importance of vigilance, with districts under severe weather alerts.
ALSO READ
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Braces for Severe Weather: CM Dhami Prepares for Red Alert
Congress Demands Disaster Status for Uttarakhand Amid Crisis
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government
Uttarakhand Under Red Alert: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc