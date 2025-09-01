Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Rudraprayag: Fatal Landslide Claims Lives

A devastating landslide struck a four-wheeler in Munkatiya, Rudraprayag, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident highlights the region’s vulnerability as it faces severe weather alerts. The local administration and rescue teams are actively assisting affected families and monitoring potential threats in the area.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A devastating accident unfolded on a quiet Monday morning in Munkatiya, Rudraprayag, when a hillside's landslide struck a passing four-wheeler. According to authorities, 11 individuals were en route around 7:34 AM when the vehicle was struck by debris, causing a tragic crash.

The impact claimed the lives of Rita, 30, and Chandra Singh, 68, both from Barkot, Uttarkashi, who died immediately. Injured passengers, including Naveen Singh Rawat, 35, Pratibha, 25, and Mamta, 35, received initial treatment at a local health center, then transferred to a more advanced medical facility for further care.

Other victims, including Mohit Chauhan, Rajeshwari, and the driver Pankaj, also received urgent medical attention. Officials confirmed the driver, Pankaj, is a 24-year-old from Chamoli district. As concerns rise, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscores the importance of vigilance, with districts under severe weather alerts.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

