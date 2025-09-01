Tragedy Strikes in Rudraprayag: Fatal Landslide Claims Lives

A devastating accident unfolded on a quiet Monday morning in Munkatiya, Rudraprayag, when a hillside's landslide struck a passing four-wheeler. According to authorities, 11 individuals were en route around 7:34 AM when the vehicle was struck by debris, causing a tragic crash.

The impact claimed the lives of Rita, 30, and Chandra Singh, 68, both from Barkot, Uttarkashi, who died immediately. Injured passengers, including Naveen Singh Rawat, 35, Pratibha, 25, and Mamta, 35, received initial treatment at a local health center, then transferred to a more advanced medical facility for further care.

Other victims, including Mohit Chauhan, Rajeshwari, and the driver Pankaj, also received urgent medical attention. Officials confirmed the driver, Pankaj, is a 24-year-old from Chamoli district. As concerns rise, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscores the importance of vigilance, with districts under severe weather alerts.