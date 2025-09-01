Left Menu

Cultural Tensions: Ambani Family Halts NY Exhibition Amid U.S.-India Trade Spat

The Ambani family's cultural event in New York has been postponed due to rising tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Indian goods, which are linked to India's oil purchases from Russia. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre announced the postponement amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The prominent Mukesh Ambani family has postponed their planned cultural event in New York amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre cited "unforeseen circumstances" but the decision followed a doubling of tariffs by Washington on Indian imports, in response to India's oil trade with Russia.

The increased tariffs, announced by the Trump administration, were intended as a rebuke for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, a move U.S. officials argue undermines international efforts to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Although Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Industries is a significant buyer of this oil, was not named, the escalation reflects deteriorating diplomatic relations.

Originally scheduled to open on September 12 at the Lincoln Center, the "India Weekend" event was to be hosted by Nita Ambani, featuring renowned chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra. Despite the postponement, the cultural centre reassured patrons of their commitment to eventually bringing the showcase to New York, promising refunds to ticket holders.

