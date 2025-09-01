Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning whether citizens prefer a 'duplicate' or an 'original' leader. Yadav characterized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as a 'copycat' with no innovative vision for the state.

Addressing the audience on the final day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Yadav remarked, "This so-called 'copycat' government mimics our ideas but lacks foresight and fresh thinking. Voters must decide between a duplicate and an original chief minister." He accused the Union Government of investing in industries in Gujarat while attempting electoral success in Bihar, and criticized the 'double-engine' Bihar government for being mired in corruption and crime.

Yadav alleged electoral manipulation, indicating that voter names were being maliciously deleted while fake votes were inserted. The 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, concluded in Patna as a protest against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The yatra highlighted 'vote theft' by the BJP and voter list tampering.

