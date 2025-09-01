Left Menu

Historic Rains Pummel Himachal Pradesh, Red Alerts Issued

Himachal Pradesh faces unprecedented flooding from heavy rains, recording 68% above-average rainfall in August, the highest since 1949. Red alerts issued for Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, urging vigilance against possible flash floods. A significant drop in rainfall is expected after September 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:44 IST
Historic Rains Pummel Himachal Pradesh, Red Alerts Issued
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented weather event, Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe disruption as continuous heavy rains have caused extensive flooding across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), August saw a staggering 68% more rainfall than the state's average, marking the heaviest downpours seen in the month since 1949. This August ranks as the ninth highest in rainfall since 1901. The district of Kullu experienced the most significant excess, recording 165% above normal rainfall figures.

Across Himachal Pradesh, from June 1 to date, a remarkable 39% increase in above-average precipitation has been recorded. Districts such as Shimla, Kullu, and Solan report substantial surpluses. IMD Himachal Pradesh's Senior Scientist, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, disclosed that the monsoon remains active, with Bilaspur seeing a massive 22 cm of rainfall within the last 24 hours. Solan received an extraordinary 387 mm, and Shimla followed closely with 124 mm of rain.

Moving forward, the IMD has put multiple districts, including Una, Solan, and Shimla, under a red alert until September 2 due to anticipated heavy rainfall. A decrease in weather activity is expected post-September 3 but not before warnings of possible flash floods due to saturated soil conditions. The IMD continues to issue advisories for safety precautions in collaboration with the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

 India
2
CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

 India
3
Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

 Global
4
BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants, alleges Mamata.

BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025