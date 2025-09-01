Historic Rains Pummel Himachal Pradesh, Red Alerts Issued

In an unprecedented weather event, Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe disruption as continuous heavy rains have caused extensive flooding across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), August saw a staggering 68% more rainfall than the state's average, marking the heaviest downpours seen in the month since 1949. This August ranks as the ninth highest in rainfall since 1901. The district of Kullu experienced the most significant excess, recording 165% above normal rainfall figures.

Across Himachal Pradesh, from June 1 to date, a remarkable 39% increase in above-average precipitation has been recorded. Districts such as Shimla, Kullu, and Solan report substantial surpluses. IMD Himachal Pradesh's Senior Scientist, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, disclosed that the monsoon remains active, with Bilaspur seeing a massive 22 cm of rainfall within the last 24 hours. Solan received an extraordinary 387 mm, and Shimla followed closely with 124 mm of rain.

Moving forward, the IMD has put multiple districts, including Una, Solan, and Shimla, under a red alert until September 2 due to anticipated heavy rainfall. A decrease in weather activity is expected post-September 3 but not before warnings of possible flash floods due to saturated soil conditions. The IMD continues to issue advisories for safety precautions in collaboration with the state government.

