London Equities Rise as Precious Metals and Defence Stocks Gain Momentum

London equities experienced a slight uplift on Monday, spurred by gains in precious metal miners and defence stocks. Positive corporate updates also contributed to the improved market sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced by 0.2% by mid-morning, following its largest weekly decline in nearly five months. Notably, defence stocks surged after Norway selected Britain as its partner for a significant frigate acquisition, worth approximately 10 billion pounds.

Alongside, precious metal mining stocks rose, reacting to increased gold prices. Meanwhile, banking stocks steadied after a proposed new tax announcement, and Kainos and Domino's Pizza Group reported significant gains due to optimistic financial forecasts.