Diplomatic Tug of War: U.S. and South Korea Struggle to Finalize Key Agreements

Tensions loom over diplomatic talks as South Korea and the United States grapple with unresolved negotiations following a recent summit. While South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump portrayed a successful meeting, officials disclosed that significant challenges persist.

Complex discussions on tariffs, defense expenses, and investment funds continue, with no finalized documents in sight. South Korea's national security adviser highlighted the substantial progress in some areas, yet challenges remain in others, requiring further debate and clarification.

Negotiations have been complicated by interlinked issues, with successful outcomes in one area potentially hampering discussions in another. Both countries face hurdles, including a stalemate on tariffs and defense costs, while others, like Japan, experience similar struggles in finalizing large investment deals with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)