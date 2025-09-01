Left Menu

Coal India's Production Dip: Navigating Challenges Amidst Government Targets

State-owned Coal India Ltd reported a 3.5% reduction in coal production for April-August, reaching 280.2 million tonnes. The decline comes as the government seeks to boost production and reduce imports. Various subsidiaries experienced negative growth, but recent data shows a slight month-on-month improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:14 IST
Coal India's Production Dip: Navigating Challenges Amidst Government Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a 3.5% drop in production for the April-August period, totaling 280.2 million tonnes. This decline comes despite increasing government efforts to enhance domestic output and cut down reliance on imports.

CIL, which contributes over 80% of India's coal production, recorded 290.4 million tonnes during the same period last year. The negative trend affected subsidiaries like Central Coalfields Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, each seeing lower production levels.

Despite the overall dip, CIL's output showed a slight rise in August at 50.4 million tonnes, compared to 46.1 million tonnes in the last financial year. Looking forward, CIL has set a target to produce 875 million tonnes and achieve an offtake of 900 million tonnes by 2025-26, which is part of a broader effort to reach 838 million tonnes for 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025