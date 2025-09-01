Coal India's Production Dip: Navigating Challenges Amidst Government Targets

The state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a 3.5% drop in production for the April-August period, totaling 280.2 million tonnes. This decline comes despite increasing government efforts to enhance domestic output and cut down reliance on imports.

CIL, which contributes over 80% of India's coal production, recorded 290.4 million tonnes during the same period last year. The negative trend affected subsidiaries like Central Coalfields Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, each seeing lower production levels.

Despite the overall dip, CIL's output showed a slight rise in August at 50.4 million tonnes, compared to 46.1 million tonnes in the last financial year. Looking forward, CIL has set a target to produce 875 million tonnes and achieve an offtake of 900 million tonnes by 2025-26, which is part of a broader effort to reach 838 million tonnes for 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)