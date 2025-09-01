Left Menu

Ravaging Rains: Punjab Battles Devastating Floods Across 12 Districts

Severe floods in Punjab, caused by incessant rainfall, have impacted over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts. Thousands have been displaced, with significant damage to agriculture and property. Relief efforts are underway with 129 camps and multiple agencies assisting. Punjab's economy faces major setbacks, necessitating immediate and long-term government interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:40 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Severe floods, propelled by relentless rains, are wreaking havoc across Punjab, affecting more than 2.56 lakh residents in 12 districts. According to Punjab's Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, thousands have been displaced, enduring extensive damage to lives, properties, agriculture, and livestock.

The minister reported the evacuation of 15,688 individuals from flooded regions, particularly from Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. To provide relief, the state has established 129 camps housing over 7,000 refugees, with Ferozepur hosting the majority of evacuees. Affected villages number at 1,044, with Gurdaspur being the hardest hit.

Confronted by this calamity, the state has mobilized numerous agencies for relief operations. With 20 NDRF teams, 10 Army columns, 35 helicopters, and extensive boat deployments, efforts are in full swing to aid flood-stricken residents. Unfortunately, the disaster has already resulted in 29 deaths, with significant tolls in Pathankot and other parts of Punjab.

Punjab's agrarian economy, meanwhile, has sustained substantial losses, with 94,061 hectares of crops inundated. Especially affected are Amritsar, Mansa, and Kapurthala. Minister Mundian reassured residents of the government's commitment to immediate relief and long-term recovery, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has mandated swift damage assessments for timely compensation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

