Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power's Odisha distribution companies have launched an innovative 1-kW rooftop solar scheme, enabling households to produce approximately 100 units of electricity monthly. The scheme is part of the government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, officials have announced.

This initiative follows the Utility-Led Aggregation model, allowing consumers to avail of significant cost benefits. Setting up a 1-kW system typically costs between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000; however, under this model, consumers need only make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, with the remaining costs covered by central and state subsidies.

Gajanan S Kale, chief of Tata Power's Odisha distribution business, highlighted the potential savings for households. By generating around 100 units per month, households could save approximately Rs 5,000 annually on electricity bills while aligning with Odisha's renewable energy objectives. The company will ensure full execution and warranty services, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.