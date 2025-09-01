Left Menu

Gautam Kumar Singh Appointed New Head of NABARD's Bihar Office

Gautam Kumar Singh has taken charge as the chief general manager of NABARD's Bihar regional office. With extensive experience in rural development, he has worked on projects in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, focusing on financial inclusion and agricultural innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:25 IST
Gautam Kumar Singh Appointed New Head of NABARD's Bihar Office
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Kumar Singh has been named the chief general manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's (NABARD) Bihar regional office as of Monday.

Prior to this position, he was at the helm of NABARD's regional office in Ranchi, Jharkhand. NABARD acknowledged Singh's extensive experience and profound insights in rural development, financial inclusion, and agricultural innovation. During his tenure, he managed numerous Natural Resource Management projects and other significant initiatives aimed at uplifting rural regions in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Singh played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and the fortification of cooperative credit structures. His efforts in championing climate financing initiatives have also been noteworthy, the statement added.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025