Gautam Kumar Singh Appointed New Head of NABARD's Bihar Office

Gautam Kumar Singh has been named the chief general manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's (NABARD) Bihar regional office as of Monday.

Prior to this position, he was at the helm of NABARD's regional office in Ranchi, Jharkhand. NABARD acknowledged Singh's extensive experience and profound insights in rural development, financial inclusion, and agricultural innovation. During his tenure, he managed numerous Natural Resource Management projects and other significant initiatives aimed at uplifting rural regions in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Singh played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and the fortification of cooperative credit structures. His efforts in championing climate financing initiatives have also been noteworthy, the statement added.