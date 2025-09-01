TCA Kalyani: Leading the Charge in India's Financial Governance

TCA Kalyani has taken over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, a division within the Finance Ministry, it was announced on Monday.

A veteran 1991 Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Kalyani becomes the 29th professional to assume this esteemed position. Her previous role was as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where she managed one of the central government's largest budget portfolios.

A University of Delhi Gold Medalist with an academic background in Political Science, International Politics, and West European Studies, Kalyani has held significant positions in myriad ministries including Defence, Telecom, and Finance, marking a distinguished career in public service.