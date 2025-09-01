Left Menu

TCA Kalyani: Leading the Charge in India's Financial Governance

TCA Kalyani, a distinguished officer from the 1991-batch of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, has been appointed as the Controller General of Accounts. Known for her exemplary service across various ministries, she brings a wealth of experience to her new role, promising robust financial leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TCA Kalyani has taken over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, a division within the Finance Ministry, it was announced on Monday.

A veteran 1991 Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Kalyani becomes the 29th professional to assume this esteemed position. Her previous role was as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where she managed one of the central government's largest budget portfolios.

A University of Delhi Gold Medalist with an academic background in Political Science, International Politics, and West European Studies, Kalyani has held significant positions in myriad ministries including Defence, Telecom, and Finance, marking a distinguished career in public service.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

 India
2
Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

 Nigeria
3
Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025