Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen: Charting a Course for a Cleaner Future

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation convened a roundtable in New Delhi to discuss the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen's progress and future phase. State Ministers and officials focused on sustainable sanitation, innovation, and enhanced water security, emphasizing community involvement and the importance of reliable data for impactful rural sanitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:51 IST
Roundtable Conference on Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant gathering in New Delhi, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, hosted a Roundtable Conference to evaluate the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and strategize for its next phase. High-level officials from 28 states and union territories attended, reviewing achievements and addressing challenges in rural sanitation.

Union Minister C R Patil commended the collective progress while urging for innovation and climate-resilient practices. He emphasized the linkage between SBM-G and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), advocating for effective wastewater management and the promotion of rainwater harvesting to bolster water security. Minister V Somanna reiterated the mission's focus on behavior change and the empowerment of communities.

The conference highlighted the importance of data-driven approaches and community ownership in sanitation initiatives. Best practices from various states were showcased, reflecting the mission's capacity to inspire grassroots engagement and collaboration. The session concluded with discussions on sustaining open defecation-free gains, enhancing cleanliness, and pursuing comprehensive waste management for a developed Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

