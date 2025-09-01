Mizoram Pushes for Self-Sufficiency in Meat Production

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the necessity for the state to reach self-sufficiency in meat production to reduce dependency on imports. Speaking at an event in Thenzawl, he highlighted the state's significant annual expenditure on meat, totaling approximately Rs 630 crore.

Lalduhoma revealed that Rs 40 crore worth of this meat is currently imported, making it crucial to enhance local production. The state's flagship 'Handholding' scheme has already encouraged over 16,000 beneficiaries to engage in livestock farming. However, challenges such as limited technology use, fodder scarcity, and scientific breeding infrastructure must be addressed, with support from national research bodies.

Additionally, the Chief Minister articulated a vision to evolve Mithun rearing from a subsistence activity into a full-fledged entrepreneurial venture, with market integration both within and beyond Mizoram. The shift from piggery to goat farming, triggered by the ongoing African Swine Fever outbreak, reflects the sector's ongoing adaptation challenges.