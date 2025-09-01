Left Menu

Mizoram Pushes for Self-Sufficiency in Meat Production

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasizes the importance of achieving self-sufficiency in meat production in the state. Despite annual imports, the government aims to convert Mithun rearing into a viable business. Challenges such as technology adoption and fodder scarcity need addressing, alongside managing African Swine Fever outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:08 IST
Mizoram Pushes for Self-Sufficiency in Meat Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the necessity for the state to reach self-sufficiency in meat production to reduce dependency on imports. Speaking at an event in Thenzawl, he highlighted the state's significant annual expenditure on meat, totaling approximately Rs 630 crore.

Lalduhoma revealed that Rs 40 crore worth of this meat is currently imported, making it crucial to enhance local production. The state's flagship 'Handholding' scheme has already encouraged over 16,000 beneficiaries to engage in livestock farming. However, challenges such as limited technology use, fodder scarcity, and scientific breeding infrastructure must be addressed, with support from national research bodies.

Additionally, the Chief Minister articulated a vision to evolve Mithun rearing from a subsistence activity into a full-fledged entrepreneurial venture, with market integration both within and beyond Mizoram. The shift from piggery to goat farming, triggered by the ongoing African Swine Fever outbreak, reflects the sector's ongoing adaptation challenges.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

 Zimbabwe
2
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
4
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025