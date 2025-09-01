Left Menu

Syria's Oil Export Resurgence: First Official Shipment in 14 Years

Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil, marking its first official oil export in 14 years. This move comes after long-standing sanctions were lifted, following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. The shipment is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Syria's war-torn economy and infrastructure.

01-09-2025
In a significant move to rejuvenate its economy, Syria has marked its first official oil export in 14 years by dispatching 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from the port of Tartus. An agreement with a trading firm facilitated the shipment, marking a noticeable shift in the energy sector's outlook.

Following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December, the new Islamist-led government is actively reviving the country's economic prospects. Riyad al-Joubasi from Syria's energy ministry confirmed the crude oil was sold to B Serve Energy, linked to BB Energy, a major global oil trader.

This milestone is taking place amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges. Syrian oilfields, primarily in the Kurdish-held northeast, have been the focal point for resource control. Despite the easing of international sanctions, the situation remains complex with inclusivity and minority rights still in question.

