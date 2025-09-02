Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

The digital tokens from Trump family's cryptocurrency project, World Liberty Financial, had a rocky start on their first day of trading, with values falling despite an initially strong showing.

The tokens, $WLFI, were introduced to the market after investors voted to make them tradable, aiming to enhance their worth under the Trump influence.

While their launch stirred controversy regarding potential conflicts of interest, $WLFI continues to draw significant attention as it ranks high among global cryptocurrency assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)