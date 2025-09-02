Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: BHU Hosts Faculty Development Programme

The Faculty Development Programme aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs was inaugurated at Banaras Hindu University. This initiative falls under the Swavalambini Women Entrepreneurship Programme, run by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), a wing of India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The event was set in motion with a lighting of a ceremonial lamp by prominent academia from BHU, including Prof. Ashish Bajpayee and Prof. Manish Arora, alongside Dr. Saurabh Chandrashekharan. Addressing attendees, Prof. Bajpayee emphasized the critical contributions of women in society and the importance of cultivating habits that foster action-oriented thinking.

Prof. Arora discussed the mission's objectives, the role of academic institutions, and detailed the Atal Incubation Centre's facilitation of entrepreneurial growth via government-backed initiatives. Dr. Chandrashekharan elaborated on empowering students to view entrepreneurship as a viable career path. Further sessions by Amanvita Rakshit and Dinesh Maurya explored motivational strategies and real-world business insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)