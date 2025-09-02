Heavy Rains Paralyze Gurugram: Work-from-Home and Online Classes Enforced

Gurugram has been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leaving large portions of the city submerged and traffic at a standstill. Authorities have issued advisories for corporate offices to implement work-from-home policies and have mandated schools to hold classes online as they grapple with the extensive waterlogging crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) heightened the alert level to orange, signaling the probability of intense rainfall persisting into Tuesday. Gurugram had accumulated over 100 millimeters of rain by Monday evening, causing significant disruptions. Key routes, including National Highway-48, became impassable, trapping commuters for extensive periods.

In the wake of these conditions, senior officials, including Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, evaluated the situation on crucial roads such as the NH-48 and Sohna Road. The inspection unveiled a city in distress, with visual evidence of vehicles slowly navigating inundated paths and residents struggling to carry essentials through knee-deep water.

Similar weather patterns have disrupted Delhi, particularly at its junction with Gurugram, aggravating transportation woes and posing a flooding threat to the Yamuna River. Flight operations faced interruptions due to the adverse weather, leading airlines to advise caution. The imminent flood risk prompted Delhi authorities to shut down the Loha Pul bridge over the Yamuna on Tuesday evening, following advice from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The IMD forecast for Delhi from September 2 to 4 includes cloudy conditions paired with occasional light rain or thunderstorms. Moderate showers are anticipated in some parts on Tuesday, with a notable dip in temperatures, hovering 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below average. Wind speeds are predicted to fluctuate throughout the day.

As the city contends with this weather scenario, projections for September 3 suggest light rainfall, while temperatures may slightly increase but still remain below September averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)