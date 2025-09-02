Left Menu

Parliament's Prestigious PAC Convenes to Scrutinize Telecom Revenue Sharing

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will convene on Tuesday at the Parliament House Annexe. The meeting will focus on revenue sharing by telecom service providers, examining reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General. Eminent leaders historically chair the committee, known for its rigorous financial oversight.

In a significant gathering, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is set to meet at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday. Scheduled to begin at 11 am, the session will bring together representatives from the Ministry of Communications and the Department of Telecommunications.

The agenda for the meeting includes a crucial briefing by the Audit, followed by oral evidence from ministry representatives about "Audit on Revenue Sharing by Telecom Service Providers with Government," rooted in Chapter IV of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Compliance Audit Report No. 1 of 2025. This development follows the re-appointment of Congress leader KC Venugopal as chairperson of PAC on May 5, 2025.

A historic body, the Committee on Public Accounts is annually constituted to examine government expenditure as appropriated by Parliament. It meticulously reviews accounts from autonomous entities and scrutinizes C&AG Reports across various sectors, including defence and taxation. Traditionally, the committee chair is an eminent Opposition leader. Notably, the committee has been led by distinguished figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PV Narasimha Rao.

