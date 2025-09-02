Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned derogatory remarks against him and his mother by RJD-Congress members in Bihar. At the same event, he praised the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, emphasizing its role in empowering women by providing affordable financial resources for entrepreneurship and community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:37 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for derogatory remarks made against him and his mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Bihar last week, criticizing them for disrespecting all women in India.

Addressing the issue, Modi expressed that such behavior is an affront to cultural values and stated, 'Mother is our world. I cannot imagine such conduct occurring on Bihar's tradition-rich soil.' He emphasized his mother's passing after 100 years of life and clarified that these remarks insult mothers, sisters, and daughters nationwide. PM Modi added, 'I am separated from my mother to serve others' mothers across India.'

Meanwhile, announcing the virtual inauguration of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Modi highlighted this initiative as a 'wonderful' effort to empower women by offering accessible funding and nurturing entrepreneurship. The scheme will support around 20 lakh women in Bihar, facilitating community-led enterprises with lower interest rates than typical microfinance options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama

Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political...

 India
2
NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

 Luxembourg
3
Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship

Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worshi...

 India
4
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025