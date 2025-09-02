PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for derogatory remarks made against him and his mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Bihar last week, criticizing them for disrespecting all women in India.

Addressing the issue, Modi expressed that such behavior is an affront to cultural values and stated, 'Mother is our world. I cannot imagine such conduct occurring on Bihar's tradition-rich soil.' He emphasized his mother's passing after 100 years of life and clarified that these remarks insult mothers, sisters, and daughters nationwide. PM Modi added, 'I am separated from my mother to serve others' mothers across India.'

Meanwhile, announcing the virtual inauguration of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Modi highlighted this initiative as a 'wonderful' effort to empower women by offering accessible funding and nurturing entrepreneurship. The scheme will support around 20 lakh women in Bihar, facilitating community-led enterprises with lower interest rates than typical microfinance options.

