Supreme Court Upholds Bail in High-Profile Udaipur Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the bail granted to Mohammad Javed, accused in the gruesome 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal Tailor. A division bench comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted that out of more than 170 potential witnesses, only eight have been interrogated by the prosecution.

The court was hearing appeals from Kanhaiya Lal's son and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), both challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant Javed bail. Despite the opposition, the Supreme Court was not inclined to entertain the appeals, ultimately deciding to uphold Javed's bail conditions.

Javed is accused of assisting the main perpetrators, who beheaded Lal in his Udaipur shop for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The Rajasthan High Court had noted a lack of clear evidence regarding Javed's location at the time of the murder. This incident sparked national outrage, highlighting issues of radicalisation and communal violence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)