Supreme Court's Ruling Challenges Delhi High Court's Bail Decision in Unnao Case

Supreme Court's decision to stay Delhi High Court's suspension of life sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar sparks debate. Shashi Tharoor criticizes the High Court's decision as legally unsound, while emphasizing systemic issues in the judiciary. The SC demands Sengar's response to the CBI's plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:20 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the Delhi High Court's order that temporarily suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP leader found guilty in the Unnao rape case. The apex court's decision has sparked significant debate about the functioning and decisions made by the High Courts.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor referred to the Supreme Court's intervention as a 'rebuke' to the High Court's decision, questioning the rationale behind granting bail in a case that involves such grave charges. Tharoor stressed the importance of checks and balances in the judiciary to ensure justice is served responsibly and effectively.

This case has highlighted potential systemic flaws within the judicial system, as emphasized by Tharoor, who urged for a deeper examination of how irresponsible decisions can occur. The Supreme Court, in its ruling, has sought a response from Sengar while ensuring he remains in custody under related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

