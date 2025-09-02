UK Finance Woes: Market Shakes as Stocks Tumble

On Tuesday, UK shares experienced a downturn amid growing investor concerns over the nation's financial health. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3% by 1013 GMT, with the midcap index falling 1.4% to its lowest point in more than two months.

As Britain's borrowing costs for 30-year gilts increased to their highest since May 1998, sterling plunged almost 1%. Investors are skeptical about the UK's fiscal stability, with Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expected to introduce tax hikes in her autumn budget, aiming to meet fiscal targets but potentially stalling economic momentum.

A sharp drop was observed across sectors, including banking, real estate, and retail. Key players like NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds each lost around 1%. The energy sector noted a 1.4% gain, buoyed by rising oil prices. Precious metal miners and healthcare stocks also saw positive movement.