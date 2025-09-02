Left Menu

UK Finance Woes: Market Shakes as Stocks Tumble

UK shares fell as concerns over the country's finances mounted. The FTSE 100 and midcap index slipped due to rising 30-year borrowing costs and falling sterling. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to announce tax hikes in her budget. Key sectors like banking, real estate, and retail saw notable decreases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:09 IST
UK Finance Woes: Market Shakes as Stocks Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, UK shares experienced a downturn amid growing investor concerns over the nation's financial health. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3% by 1013 GMT, with the midcap index falling 1.4% to its lowest point in more than two months.

As Britain's borrowing costs for 30-year gilts increased to their highest since May 1998, sterling plunged almost 1%. Investors are skeptical about the UK's fiscal stability, with Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expected to introduce tax hikes in her autumn budget, aiming to meet fiscal targets but potentially stalling economic momentum.

A sharp drop was observed across sectors, including banking, real estate, and retail. Key players like NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds each lost around 1%. The energy sector noted a 1.4% gain, buoyed by rising oil prices. Precious metal miners and healthcare stocks also saw positive movement.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025