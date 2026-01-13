Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Justice Department's Powell Probe

U.S. stocks experienced a slight uptick on Monday, supported by tech shares and Walmart, despite concerns over the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained ground, while Walmart's stock surged after moving its listing to Nasdaq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:28 IST
U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Justice Department's Powell Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks edged upward on Monday, buoyed by technology companies and an impressive performance by Walmart, even as investors seemed to downplay the Justice Department's criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 reached a record intraday high, with the technology sector climbing 0.8%. Notably, Walmart shares soared by 2.7%, following its stock listing move to Nasdaq from the NYSE, as it prepares to join the Nasdaq-100 index on January 20. This shift could attract billions from passive index funds.

Initial trading had stocks opening lower following President Trump's Justice Department threat to indict Powell over congressional testimony, which Powell called a "pretext" for rate-cut influence. As investors anticipate the upcoming U.S. earnings season, market reactions remain tempered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026