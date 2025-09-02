AAP Leaders Unite for Punjab: Salary Pledge Amid Flood Crisis
Arvind Kejriwal and AAP officials pledge one month's salary to Punjab's relief fund amid devastating floods. With over 2.56 lakh affected across 12 districts, Punjab requires urgent support. Relief efforts intensify with the deployment of NDRF teams and military resources to aid the displaced and the affected areas.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is urging nationwide support for flood-stricken Punjab. In a bid to alleviate the distress, all AAP Members of Parliament and MLAs will donate one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This announcement arrives as Punjab battles severe flooding that has devastated multiple districts.
Kejriwal took to social media to echo his concerns, declaring, "Punjab has always shown resilience during national crises, and now it's time for us to stand by Punjab." The flood crisis in Punjab has severely affected over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, leading to widespread displacement and economic losses.
The Punjab government has set up 129 relief camps, offering shelter to over 7,000 individuals. Gurdaspur is reported to be the most affected, with numerous villages hit and heavy losses recorded. Various agencies, including 20 NDRF teams and military units, are working relentlessly to conduct rescue missions. Air force helicopters and boats are actively engaged in these efforts, with additional support from the Border Security Force.
ALSO READ
Governor Kataria Addresses Flood Crisis in Punjab
Punjab Shutters Skill Centres Amid Flood Crisis, Seeks Urgent Aid
Punjab Flood Crisis: Urgent Appeals for Relief and Rescue Operations Intensify
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing
Amit Shah Calls for AI in Disaster Management After J&K Calamities