AAP Leaders Unite for Punjab: Salary Pledge Amid Flood Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is urging nationwide support for flood-stricken Punjab. In a bid to alleviate the distress, all AAP Members of Parliament and MLAs will donate one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This announcement arrives as Punjab battles severe flooding that has devastated multiple districts.

Kejriwal took to social media to echo his concerns, declaring, "Punjab has always shown resilience during national crises, and now it's time for us to stand by Punjab." The flood crisis in Punjab has severely affected over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, leading to widespread displacement and economic losses.

The Punjab government has set up 129 relief camps, offering shelter to over 7,000 individuals. Gurdaspur is reported to be the most affected, with numerous villages hit and heavy losses recorded. Various agencies, including 20 NDRF teams and military units, are working relentlessly to conduct rescue missions. Air force helicopters and boats are actively engaged in these efforts, with additional support from the Border Security Force.