Russia- China Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Agreement: A Game-Changer or Political Ploy?

Russia has taken a significant step in its energy partnership with China by agreeing to supply increased volumes of natural gas through the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. This ambitious project, while not yet priced, is poised to mark a deeper alignment between the two nations amidst ongoing Western sanctions.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which will deliver 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia's Arctic fields through Mongolia to China, has long been in negotiation. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller confirmed that the new pipeline memorandum has been signed, but the critical element of pricing remains unsettled.

China stands as Russia's major energy client, and while geopolitical ties have strengthened, the economic terms of the deal underscore China's expectations for steep discounts on gas prices. The project, once completed, will be among the world's most significant energy undertakings, reflecting the shifting power dynamics on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)