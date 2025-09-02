Greek Farmers & EU Subsidy Scandal: A Multi-Million Euro Misappropriation Unveiled

In a controversial revelation, Greek farmers have been found guilty of misappropriating EU agricultural subsidies amounting to over 22 million euros. This was achieved by forging land ownership claims between 2019 and 2024, according to a recent statement by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

The police investigation, which involved seizing tax records, scrutinized over 6,000 applications and uncovered the scandal, resulting in an intense scrutiny of the government. The EU imposed a 392 million-euro fine for previous mismanagement, and more than 800,000 applications are still under review. The government plans to transfer subsidy oversight to Greece's state revenue authority to ensure transparency.

The scandal, referred to Greek parliament for further investigation, has significantly impacted the conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leading to the resignation of four ministers amid growing public discontent. The scandal's reach continues to unfold, challenging the government's integrity.

