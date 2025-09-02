Left Menu

Greek Farmers & EU Subsidy Scandal: A Multi-Million Euro Misappropriation Unveiled

Greek farmers misappropriated over 22 million euros in EU agricultural subsidies through fraudulent land ownership claims from 2019 to 2024, according to Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis. A police raid exposed extensive misconduct, leading to upcoming investigations and parliamentary inquiries. The scandal has impacted the popularity of Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:24 IST
Greek Farmers & EU Subsidy Scandal: A Multi-Million Euro Misappropriation Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a controversial revelation, Greek farmers have been found guilty of misappropriating EU agricultural subsidies amounting to over 22 million euros. This was achieved by forging land ownership claims between 2019 and 2024, according to a recent statement by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

The police investigation, which involved seizing tax records, scrutinized over 6,000 applications and uncovered the scandal, resulting in an intense scrutiny of the government. The EU imposed a 392 million-euro fine for previous mismanagement, and more than 800,000 applications are still under review. The government plans to transfer subsidy oversight to Greece's state revenue authority to ensure transparency.

The scandal, referred to Greek parliament for further investigation, has significantly impacted the conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leading to the resignation of four ministers amid growing public discontent. The scandal's reach continues to unfold, challenging the government's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

 India
2
Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

 India
3
World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

 Global
4
BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025