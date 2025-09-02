Left Menu

GST Reforms: Centre's Push for 5% EV Tax Amid Overhaul

The Centre is advocating for a 5% tax on electric vehicles as part of a sweeping GST reform aimed at reducing tax rates on everyday items. The plan includes reducing current tax slabs, with a GST Council meeting to discuss the proposal, and opposition states seeking compensation for potential revenue losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:26 IST
GST Reforms: Centre's Push for 5% EV Tax Amid Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is championing the implementation of a 5% tax on electric vehicles as part of a comprehensive Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, which seeks to lower tax rates for essential items. The reform proposal will be deliberated in a two-day meeting of the powerful GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Under the reform, tax slabs could be reduced from the existing four tiers to two, aiming to lessen the tax burden on daily commodities. However, opposition-ruled states have raised concerns over potential revenue shortfalls and are requesting compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced plans for these reforms, and the GoM has already endorsed the proposal to remove the 12% and 28% slabs, with a special 40% rate suggested for select items like luxury cars and tobacco.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

 India
2
Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

 India
3
World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

 Global
4
BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025