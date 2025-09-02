GST Reforms: Centre's Push for 5% EV Tax Amid Overhaul

The Centre is championing the implementation of a 5% tax on electric vehicles as part of a comprehensive Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, which seeks to lower tax rates for essential items. The reform proposal will be deliberated in a two-day meeting of the powerful GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Under the reform, tax slabs could be reduced from the existing four tiers to two, aiming to lessen the tax burden on daily commodities. However, opposition-ruled states have raised concerns over potential revenue shortfalls and are requesting compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced plans for these reforms, and the GoM has already endorsed the proposal to remove the 12% and 28% slabs, with a special 40% rate suggested for select items like luxury cars and tobacco.