Tata Capital's IPO: A Game-Changer for India's Financial Sector

Tata Capital is gearing up for its USD 2 billion IPO, set to debut by September 30, 2025, marking the largest IPO of the year. The company has completed extensive global roadshows, attracting strong investor interest and anticipating a valuation of USD 18 billion, a significant increase from earlier estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Capital is on the verge of launching its highly anticipated USD 2 billion IPO, scheduled for the week beginning September 22, 2025. Sources indicate that the non-banking finance company expects to debut on the stock exchange by September 30, positioning it as the largest IPO of 2025.

The company recently concluded a series of investor roadshows across major financial hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and New York. These meetings engaged both global and domestic institutional investors, underscoring Tata Capital's diverse portfolio and digital-first growth strategy.

According to insiders, this successful outreach has boosted the company's estimated valuation to USD 18 billion, up from the USD 11 billion valuation when the IPO was initially filed in April. With the Reserve Bank of India's listing mandates and robust financials backing its efforts, Tata Capital's IPO is poised to become a landmark event in India's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

