Left Menu

Solfin Partners with Japanese Institution to Boost Solar Finance

Solfin Sustainable Finance, an NBFC backed by Waaree Group, has teamed up with a Japanese financial institution to enhance solar financing in India. The collaboration targets working capital for solar dealers and rooftop finance for consumers, aiming for faster adoption of clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:01 IST
Solfin Partners with Japanese Institution to Boost Solar Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solfin Sustainable Finance, a non-banking financial company backed by the Waaree Group, has teamed up with a Japanese financial institution to enhance co-lending in the Indian solar sector.

This strategic partnership is expected to provide much-needed working capital finance to solar panel dealers and facilitate rooftop solar finance for end consumers, as part of a broader effort to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across the nation.

Pramod Mahanta, Co-Founder of Solfin, highlighted the unique strengths the two financial entities bring to the table, enabling them to create more funding opportunities within the solar finance ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

 India
2
India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

 India
3
Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

 India
4
India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025