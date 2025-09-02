Solfin Partners with Japanese Institution to Boost Solar Finance

Solfin Sustainable Finance, a non-banking financial company backed by the Waaree Group, has teamed up with a Japanese financial institution to enhance co-lending in the Indian solar sector.

This strategic partnership is expected to provide much-needed working capital finance to solar panel dealers and facilitate rooftop solar finance for end consumers, as part of a broader effort to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across the nation.

Pramod Mahanta, Co-Founder of Solfin, highlighted the unique strengths the two financial entities bring to the table, enabling them to create more funding opportunities within the solar finance ecosystem.