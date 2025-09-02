Left Menu

Telangana's Significant Debt Auction: A Closer Look at State Fiscal Health

Telangana raised Rs 6,000 crore through a government securities auction handled by RBI. The securities, issued at tenors between 26-38 years with interest rates from 7.72%-7.4%, increased the state's debt to over 50% of its budgeted estimate. Despite a projected revenue surplus, Telangana registered a deficit by July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:55 IST
Telangana's Significant Debt Auction: A Closer Look at State Fiscal Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move, Telangana successfully raised Rs 6,000 crore through the sale of state government securities, announced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The debt issuance was executed in four tranches of Rs 1,500 crore each, with varying tenors ranging from 26 to 38 years and interest rates between 7.72% and 7.4%.

The state's total borrowings till July 31 amounted to Rs 24,669.88 crore as opposed to the projected Rs 54,000 crore, exceeding 50% of the budgeted debt for the financial year. Telangana's fiscal strategy, despite anticipating a revenue surplus of Rs 2,738.33 crore for the 2025-26 budget, is facing challenges as it recorded a substantial deficit of Rs 12,564.77 crore by the end of July.

The projected fiscal deficit of Rs 54,009.74 crore for FY26 was contrasted by the recorded deficit of Rs 24,669.88 crore by July-end, calling into question the state's fiscal strategies and future debt management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025