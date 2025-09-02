Niveshak Shivir: Empowering Investors to Claim Unclaimed Assets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) successfully held the second edition of 'Niveshak Shivir' in Hyderabad, aiming to address the issue of unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares. This initiative was conducted in collaboration with key market infrastructure institutions.

The event saw participation from over 300 investors, offering them comprehensive support on recovering unredeemed assets. The Shivir provided 23 service desks for tasks such as updating KYC details and resolving claim-related issues, with an on-the-spot inspection of pending claims submitted to the IEPFA.

To further assist investors, a dedicated search facility was available, enabling participants to discover potential unclaimed shares or dividends. An Investor Guide was also launched to aid in simplifying claim processes, with plans to extend such initiatives to other cities, reinforcing the commitment to investor protection and empowerment.

