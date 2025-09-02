Left Menu

Niveshak Shivir: Empowering Investors to Claim Unclaimed Assets

Sebi and IEPFA organized the second Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad to help investors reclaim unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares. Collaborating with market institutions like BSE and NSE, the event aimed to reduce unclaimed assets. An Investor Guide was also launched for resolving claim process queries.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:40 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) successfully held the second edition of 'Niveshak Shivir' in Hyderabad, aiming to address the issue of unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares. This initiative was conducted in collaboration with key market infrastructure institutions.

The event saw participation from over 300 investors, offering them comprehensive support on recovering unredeemed assets. The Shivir provided 23 service desks for tasks such as updating KYC details and resolving claim-related issues, with an on-the-spot inspection of pending claims submitted to the IEPFA.

To further assist investors, a dedicated search facility was available, enabling participants to discover potential unclaimed shares or dividends. An Investor Guide was also launched to aid in simplifying claim processes, with plans to extend such initiatives to other cities, reinforcing the commitment to investor protection and empowerment.

