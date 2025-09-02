IndiaBonds and Upstox Join Forces to Enhance Retail Participation in Bond Investment Platform

IndiaBonds, a SEBI-registered broker and online bond platform provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Upstox. This collaboration aims to expand access to bond investments for retail investors on the brokerage's platform.

Bonds, known for providing regular and stable returns, are becoming an attractive option for those seeking fixed-income investments. In this integration, Upstox's extensive clientele of over 1.3 crore retail investors can now leverage IndiaBonds' comprehensive bond offerings. This move is set to increase retail participation in the Indian bond market.

Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting how it opens up access to a diverse range of over 100 bonds for Upstox users. Meanwhile, Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder of Upstox, emphasized the alliance's role in simplifying access to fixed-income investment opportunities, aiding users in building diversified portfolios.

