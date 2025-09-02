Left Menu

Delhi-Indore Flight Returns to Delhi After Engine Fire Alert

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore returned to Delhi due to a fire warning in the right engine. Initially issuing a MAYDAY call, it was later downgraded to PAN-PAN. The aircraft landed safely and passengers are being transferred to another flight. The DGCA will investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An Air India flight enroute from Delhi to Indore made an emergency return to the capital on Sunday, following a fire alert in one of its engines. The flight, AI2913, had initially issued a MAYDAY call but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN, indicating an urgency rather than an emergency, as confirmed by an Air India spokesperson.

The flight, which had taken off on August 31, received a warning of a potential fire in its right engine. Adhering to standard operating procedures, the cockpit crew decided to shut down the engine and return to Delhi. The flight managed to land safely, and the passengers were promptly transferred to another aircraft for their journey to Indore.

The aircraft in question has been grounded for thorough inspection, with full cooperation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expected. Air India emphasized passenger safety as its priority, expressing regret over any inconvenience caused. Passengers remain assured that safety measures are firmly in place and the situation is under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

