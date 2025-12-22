Atle Lie McGrath Outshines Olympic Champion in Thrilling Slalom Win
Norway's Atle Lie McGrath clinched victory in the men's slalom at Alta Badia, defeating Olympic champion Clement Noel. McGrath outperformed Noel and Swiss world champion Loic Meillard with a time of 1:44.50. McGrath's win marks his fourth World Cup victory, positioning him as a strong contender for the 2026 Olympics.
Norwegian alpine skier Atle Lie McGrath delivered an outstanding performance, claiming the top spot in the men's slalom at Alta Badia, Italy, on Monday.
McGrath, who was second after the first run, overcame Olympic champion Clement Noel with a solid second run, finishing with a combined time of 1:44.50. The win marks McGrath's fourth World Cup victory.
In a race filled with intense competition, Noel finished in second place, while Switzerland's Loic Meillard secured third. U.S.-born Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Norway's Timon Haugan also put on impressive performances, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
